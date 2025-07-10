Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Breakfast Engagement on Emergency Response to Teenage Pregnancy

Programme Director

Honourable Deputy Minister Letsike

Distinguished guests, colleagues, and partners from across Government and civil society

Good morning,

I am honoured to offer a message of support at this critical engagement. Teenage pregnancy in South Africa has reached deeply concerning levels, with more than 90,000 births recorded among girls aged 10 to 19. These are not just numbers, they are a stark reflection of our socio-economic challenges, and a call to action.

Teenage pregnancy is more than a health crisis. It represents the intersection of poverty, gender-based violence, inequality, and systemic exclusion. It disrupts education, deepens economic hardship, and too often leads to long-term cycles of vulnerability for young mothers and their children.

Our response must therefore be urgent, coordinated and compassionate.

As we close Youth Month, we must reaffirm a central truth: young people deserve the freedom and support to reach their full potential. That starts with keeping them in school, encouraging participation in sport, arts, leadership programmes, and community initiatives. It is through these avenues that young people build confidence, life skills, and purpose.

We must also say, without hesitation, that it is not normal or acceptable for teenage girls — some as young as 10 — to be giving birth. Many of these cases point to statutory rape, abuse of power, and the failure of enforcement. We need stronger prevention, accountability, and community action.

Government cannot do this work alone. We need the support of all pillars of society: parents, faith leaders, educators, civil society, the media, and the private sector. As the saying goes, “it takes a village to raise a child.” That village must now stand tall.

As The Presidency, we are committed to supporting this cause through improved coordination, targeted interventions, and policy coherence because the future of our country depends on the safety, empowerment and well-being of our children.

Let us use today to renew our resolve. Let us move from discussion to decisive action.

Thank you. Kea leboha. Enkosi.