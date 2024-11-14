ST. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on a Protected Profession and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4008803

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally & Trooper Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/13/24 at 2148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Assault on a protected Professional and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Anthony Fisk

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gorham, NH

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/24 at approximately 2148 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a suspicious call located in East St. Johnsbury. The complainants indicate there was numerous individuals yelling and talking about jumping off a bridge and a report of someone yelling about a shotgun. Upon arrival Troopers located two individuals who began assaulting Troopers. After a brief struggle, Fisk and the Juvenile were both taken into custody. They were transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and released on citations. Fisk is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/2/24 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/24 @ 0830

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111