ST. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on a Protected Profession and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008803
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally & Trooper Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/13/24 at 2148 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Assault on a protected Professional and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Anthony Fisk
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gorham, NH
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/24 at approximately 2148 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a suspicious call located in East St. Johnsbury. The complainants indicate there was numerous individuals yelling and talking about jumping off a bridge and a report of someone yelling about a shotgun. Upon arrival Troopers located two individuals who began assaulting Troopers. After a brief struggle, Fisk and the Juvenile were both taken into custody. They were transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and released on citations. Fisk is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/2/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/24 @ 0830
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
