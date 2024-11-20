ByteBridge Appoints Angela Gao to Drive APAC Growth in Hyperscaler and MTDC Markets

Angela Gao joins ByteBridge as VP of Sales

SINGAPORE, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a global data center solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the onboarding of Angela Gao as VP of Sales. Angela is a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience in the data center industry. She brings extensive expertise and a deep understanding of the evolving data center landscape, driving ByteBridge’s innovation and growth in serving hyperscaler and multi-tenant data center (MTDC) customers.

Angela’s Industry Journey

Angela began her career in data center operations and steadily rose to leadership roles, gaining firsthand experience with the remarkable growth of the data center industry across APAC. Her career spans work on large-scale data center projects as well as a role in the overseas procurement team at major APAC hyperscalers, where she helped enterprises expand their global footprint. Working with data center industry leaders across multiple regions, Angela recognized the growing demand for integrated services that address the unique challenges of international expansion.

“I observed that many enterprises bring their technology and expertise overseas but often encounter delivery gaps when implementing these solutions globally. The need for highly integrated services to bridge this gap is increasing, and that’s where ByteBridge stands out,” Angela notes.

What Brought Angela to ByteBridge

Angela's decision to join ByteBridge was fueled by the company’s unique positioning as a provider of comprehensive, end-to-end data center solutions. "ByteBridge offers a wide range of services, from IT stack consulting, data center integration and global supply chain management to infrastructure fit-out. This one-stop service approach is exactly what many expanding enterprises need," Angela shares.

Her experience spans procurement, sales, and overseas data center projects, providing her with a holistic perspective on the specific needs of data centers in both mature markets as well as emerging markets such as Southeast Asia. ByteBridge’s ability to offer seamless integration across these markets further motivated her to join the team.

Industry and Market Observations

Over the years, Angela has witnessed the data center industry transform significantly, driven by the rise of AI, IoT, and big data technologies. “Technological advancements, such as ChatGPT and high-performance GPU services, have raised the bar for data center infrastructure, pushing providers to adopt more energy-efficient solutions and sustainable practices,” she explains. "As demand intensifies for high-performance computing and energy efficiency, data center providers must close the gap between IT and core infrastructure, including space, power, and cooling, while aligning with evolving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.”

Angela also highlights the difference between mature and emerging markets. "In mature markets like Europe and North America, data center delivery processes are well-established. However, in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, India and Middle East, companies face additional challenges such as political factors, data protection regulations, or local talent management, requiring more comprehensive, locally tailored services."

Key Priorities for Driving Growth and Innovation

As Angela steps into her leadership role, she plans to focus on advanced power and liquid cooling solutions for high-performance computing (HPC). These innovations are becoming critical as the demand for AI and other performance-intensive applications grows.

"ByteBridge is uniquely positioned to address these challenges, with its well-established global supply chain and strong partner network. My goal is to ensure that ByteBridge continues to be the bridge that connects innovation with scalability and sustainability for our clients," Angela states.

Looking to the Future

Angela is excited about the future at ByteBridge and sees immense potential for growth. "ByteBridge’s strong foundation in delivering one-stop data center solutions in mature and emerging markets makes it a powerful force in the industry. I’m eager to work with the team to unlock new opportunities and drive the company’s vision forward."

Angela’s leadership will be instrumental as ByteBridge expands its global reach and continues to innovate, solidifying its role as a trusted partner to hyperscaler and multi-tenant data center (MTDC) customers.

