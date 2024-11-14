2024 AMRO-ADBI Roundtable on Macroeconomic Policies in Japan

Time of Event 9:00–12:00, Tokyo time Summary This roundtable discussion will focus on macroeconomic policies in a positive inflation environment in Japan and consists of two sessions. Session 1 will discuss issues regarding monetary and fiscal policy coordination for an effective policy mix toward the end of deflation. Session 2 focuses on longer terms issues regarding resolving low productivity issues. Objectives To provide a platform for experts and economists to engage in dialogue and exchange views on the recent developments and transition in macroeconomic policies.

To discuss longer term challenges and identify possible policy interventions. Target Participants Japanese expert panelists and ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and ADBI staff. Output In-depth discussions and assessments on the current policy implications of positive inflation in Japan.

Enhanced dialogue, trust, and partnership between ADBI and AMRO on key issues related to the role of macroeconomic policies in stabilizing the economy and promoting sustainable economic growth. Partner ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)

