2024 AMRO-ADBI Roundtable on Macroeconomic Policies in Japan

Time of Event

9:00–12:00, Tokyo time

Summary

This roundtable discussion will focus on macroeconomic policies in a positive inflation environment in Japan and consists of two sessions. Session 1 will discuss issues regarding monetary and fiscal policy coordination for an effective policy mix toward the end of deflation. Session 2 focuses on longer terms issues regarding resolving low productivity issues.

Objectives

  • To provide a platform for experts and economists to engage in dialogue and exchange views on the recent developments and transition in macroeconomic policies.
  • To discuss longer term challenges and identify possible policy interventions. 

Target Participants

Japanese expert panelists and ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and ADBI staff. 

Output

  • In-depth discussions and assessments on the current policy implications of positive inflation in Japan. 
  • Enhanced dialogue, trust, and partnership between ADBI and AMRO on key issues related to the role of macroeconomic policies in stabilizing the economy and promoting sustainable economic growth. 
Partner

ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)

