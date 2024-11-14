On America Recycles Day, Michiganders all have cause to celebrate

Friday is America Recycles Day. How will you celebrate?

If you root for the University of Michigan, you might have a win to cheer: The Wolverines are awaiting confirmation of a new record in the Recycling Bowl competition to collect the greatest amount of recyclable materials at a college football game.

The university expected to gather well over 20 tons of recyclables from tailgaters before the Nov. 2 home game against the Oregon Ducks. When the tally is finalized, the hope is to beat the University of Tennessee’s record of 44,950 pounds of reused or recyclable materials collected in the first Recycling Bowl last year.

Maize-and-blue fan or not, anyone can join the winning team of Michiganders who are elevating recycling to new heights.

As Governor Gretchen Whitmer noted in an America Recycles Day proclamation, Michigan’s recycling rate is at an all-time high for the third consecutive year, putting Michigan on track to achieve the state’s 30% recycling goal by 2029.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the state’s recycling rate has risen from 14.25% before 2019 to more than 23% now.

“Celebrating America Recycles Day in Michigan can help continue increasing recycling in the state and highlight the fact that all Michigan residents can help strengthen the economy while contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment,” the Governor said.

During fiscal year 2023, Michiganders recycled more than 330,000 tons of paper and paper products, 237,000 tons of metals, 67,000 tons of glass, and 58,000 tons of plastics and plastic products. The total amount of residential recycled materials reported was 703,369 tons — exceeding the record set the year before by more than 82,000 tons.

This equates to every person in Michigan recycling 140 pounds of cardboard boxes, milk cartons, soup cans, plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars, food waste and other recyclable materials in a year, EGLE researchers found.

Even the previous year’s total of about 620,000 tons would be enough to fill the football arenas at Ford Field, Michigan State University's Spartan Stadium, and UM’s Big House.

“Recycling efforts continue to grow across the state, and that helps all of us in so many ways,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “America Recycles Day is a great opportunity to make even more people aware of how they can help by simply recycling properly. Not only does recycling reduce waste, save energy, and conserve resources, but it also can have a positive impact on our economy.”

Research by the Michigan Sustainable Business Forum, Grand Valley State University, and EGLE found that material disposed of as solid waste in Michigan each year has an estimated market value of up to $676 million. Collecting that material for recycling would have an estimated economic impact of up to $825 million a year and create as many as 4,500 jobs.

Access and knowledge

EGLE data also show more Michiganders than ever — 75% of the state’s population — have convenient access to recycling services.

Through the “Know It Before You Throw It” public education campaign launched four years ago with the Recycling Raccoon Squad, EGLE has led the charge to improve both the quality and quantity of materials that Michiganders recycle. For example, the campaign encourages people to rinse out plastic, glass, and metal containers before placing them in recycling bins.

The Recycle Bowl is supported by partners including Amcor, Absopure, Clean Tech, Husky Technologies, Penn Color, Plastipak, and the National Association for PET Container Resources.