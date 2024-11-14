Harnessing the Sun: Sri Lanka Rooftop Solar Power Generation Project

Transcript

Demand for electricity continues to rise in Sri Lanka.

It is estimated that the demand for electricity will double by 2035.

With abundant sunlight year-round, transitioning to solar energy presents a great opportunity to reduce fuel imports which is placing a huge burden on government finances.

The high share of oil-fired thermal generation makes electricity more expensive and threatens the country’s energy security.

Shifting to renewable sources such as solar, can help increase energy security.

The government’s strategic goal is to increase rooftop solar installations to 1,000 megawatts by 2025.

In 2018, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) provided the Government of Sri Lanka a $50 million credit line facility to help finance the installation of solar rooftop panels at concessional rates.

The attached technical assistance supported the preparation of technical guidelines, standards, and a pipeline of projects.

This is part of ADB’s commitment to finance climate adaptation projects.

Malarmathy Gangatharan, Director General

Department of Finance, Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies

"The Rooftop Solar Power Generation Project has installed a total of 70MW solar panels which was originally planned for 50MW.

This has benefitted more than 5,000 customers and avoiding 70,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Customers made good use of $50 million provided by ADB which was made available to customers island-wide via 10 participating financial institutions at a low interest rate."

Romela de Mel, Resident, Thalawathugoda

"I used the ADB low interest loan scheme to install solar panels t our home and I’m reaping the benefits of having zero bills throughout most months of the year.

I am also glad that I was able to go green and contribute to a clean environment."

Javaskar Yogarajah, Manager, Vanikaa Medicals, Jaffna

"Vanikaa has invested into working capital whatever savings generated from our electricity bills as a result of using these solar panels."

N. Kitithas, Proprietor, SNK Rice Mill Chavakachcheri, Jaffna

"I got the solar facility for my rice mill at a low interest rate. It is very useful to successfully run the organization with a low electricity payment. We are happy as this project protects the environment."

Mr. Subash, Director Operations, Sahan Food Products (Pvt) Ltd, Horana

"In 2019, we installed a 50KW solar panel system. We obtained this through the ADB low interest credit scheme. Now our current bill is zero. This is a great help to our business."

To mitigate its vulnerability to climate change, Sri Lanka needs to continue its transition to clean energy and develop a more sustainable and resilient future.