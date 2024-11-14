New Paradigm Institute Statement on U.S. House Oversight Committee UAP Hearing

New Paradigm Institute Daniel Sheehan

The New Paradigm Institute applauds courageous Congress and witnesses, demands further actions.

The New Paradigm Institute will continue to educate the public about the reality of UAP and mobilize concerned citizens to demand the truth they are entitled to from the government.” — Daniel Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) issued the following statement after the U.S. House “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” hearing on Wednesday, November 13, 2024:

Daniel Sheehan, Chief Counsel, New Paradigm Institute: “The New Paradigm Institute thanks Tim Gallaudet, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (RET.); Luis Elizondo, author and former Department of Defense official; Michael Gold, Chief Growth Officer, Redwire Corporation, and former National Aeronautics and Space Administration Associate Administrator; and Michael Shellenberger, Founder of Public, for their sworn testimony before Congress. Their testimony reaffirms the need for further Congressional hearings and legislative action.

“Clandestine programs conducted by Executive Branch agencies and departments, hidden from Congressional oversight, to investigate, monitor, retrieve, and reverse engineer technologies of unknown origin derived from nonhuman intelligence is antithetical to our democracy.

“The New Paradigm Institute applauds Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Glenn Grothman (R-WI), as well as other members of the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee, for treating the UAP issue with the seriousness it deserves.

“Congress must continue to claw back its proper role as a check on the Executive Branch, hold more hearings, pass substantive whistleblower protections, and shine a light on long-hidden secrets.

“The New Paradigm Institute will continue to educate the public about the reality of UAP and mobilize concerned citizens to demand the truth they are entitled to from the government.”

About the New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

For more information, please visit https://newparadigminstitute.org.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.