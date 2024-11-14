New Paradigm Institute Statement on U.S. House Oversight Committee UAP Hearing

New Paradigm Institute

Daniel Sheehan

The New Paradigm Institute applauds courageous Congress and witnesses, demands further actions.

The New Paradigm Institute will continue to educate the public about the reality of UAP and mobilize concerned citizens to demand the truth they are entitled to from the government.”
— Daniel Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) issued the following statement after the U.S. House “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” hearing on Wednesday, November 13, 2024:

Daniel Sheehan, Chief Counsel, New Paradigm Institute: “The New Paradigm Institute thanks Tim Gallaudet, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (RET.); Luis Elizondo, author and former Department of Defense official; Michael Gold, Chief Growth Officer, Redwire Corporation, and former National Aeronautics and Space Administration Associate Administrator; and Michael Shellenberger, Founder of Public, for their sworn testimony before Congress. Their testimony reaffirms the need for further Congressional hearings and legislative action.

“Clandestine programs conducted by Executive Branch agencies and departments, hidden from Congressional oversight, to investigate, monitor, retrieve, and reverse engineer technologies of unknown origin derived from nonhuman intelligence is antithetical to our democracy.

“The New Paradigm Institute applauds Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Glenn Grothman (R-WI), as well as other members of the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee, for treating the UAP issue with the seriousness it deserves.

“Congress must continue to claw back its proper role as a check on the Executive Branch, hold more hearings, pass substantive whistleblower protections, and shine a light on long-hidden secrets.

“The New Paradigm Institute will continue to educate the public about the reality of UAP and mobilize concerned citizens to demand the truth they are entitled to from the government.”

About the New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

For more information, please visit https://newparadigminstitute.org.

###

Kevin A Wright
Solve Advocacy
+1 703-965-3559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Paradigm Institute Statement on U.S. House Oversight Committee UAP Hearing

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kevin A Wright
Solve Advocacy
+1 703-965-3559
Company/Organization
Solve Advocacy
3800 Woodley Drive
Alexandria, Virginia, 22309
United States
+1 703-965-3559
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Located in the Washington, DC-area, Solve Advocacy is a first-of-its-kind consulting firm dedicated to clients in the edge sciences. We create transformational outcomes through public relations, strategic communications, issue advocacy, and media strategy for difficult subject areas.

More From This Author
New Paradigm Institute Statement on U.S. House Oversight Committee UAP Hearing
UAP Disclosure Event Following House Oversight Hearing Announced by MUFON and New Paradigm Institute
Future of U.S. Edge Science & Technology Hinges on New RISE Initiative in Executive Office of the President
View All Stories From This Author