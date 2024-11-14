Governor Katie Hobbs Encourages Next Generation of Technology and Transportation at Celebration of Innovation Awards

Phoenix, AZ – In her continuing commitment to fostering innovation throughout the state, supporting entrepreneurs, and working with private sector partners, Governor Katie Hobbs announced key actions to advance Arizona’s leadership in technology.

At the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards, in a speech outlining her framework for Emerging Tech in Arizona and key focus areas, Governor Hobbs announced the creation of an AI Steering Committee to help inform and drive the future deployment of artificial intelligence in the state. GenAI in particular has transformative potential to drive productivity and security. The newly formed steering group will identify opportunities for GenAI to benefit the public good and guide the development of policies that promote transparency and ethical and responsible use of the technology.

In addition, the Institute of Automated Mobility, housed at the Arizona Commerce Authority, is being revitalized and expanded into the “Institute for Advanced Mobility,” to consider air applications, including vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, air taxis, and other aeronautical technology close to commercialization and adoption.

“In Arizona, we have been pioneers in innovation, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, from the first integrated circuits to cutting-edge computing chips to autonomous cars,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Today, we take bold steps to explore opportunities for artificial intelligence and advanced air mobility and further solidify Arizona’s leadership in technology.”

In recent years, IAM has convened stakeholders that span industry, academia, and public safety, to explore and support safe and successful deployment of automated vehicles in Arizona. Now Governor Hobbs is updating the framework to include advanced air mobility and other new and emerging applications that build on Arizona’s leadership and unique strengths in aerospace and manufacturing and keep the state on the leading edge of technological development and deployment.

“Through forward-thinking policies and a vibrant innovation ecosystem, Arizona has become the premier destination to develop, test and scale groundbreaking technologies,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Under Governor Hobbs’ leadership, we remain laser-focused on leveraging Arizona's unique assets and strengths to ensure our state remains at the cutting edge of technological advancement.”

“Governor Hobbs’ commitment to advancing technology in Arizona is not only inspiring but essential for keeping our state at the forefront of innovation,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council and SciTech Institute. “The launch of this AI Steering Committee and the updated mission of the Institute for Advanced Mobility, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, are pivotal steps toward making Arizona a national leader in artificial intelligence and advanced mobility. Together, we’re creating a roadmap for high-impact growth, economic opportunity and industry leadership that will benefit all Arizonans.”

In 2018, NASA identified the Phoenix-Mesa area as one of the best environments to pilot advanced air mobility. Through careful planning and action, Arizona is positioned to become an early adopter of the technology. Nationally, the advanced air mobility market is estimated to be valued at $115 billion by 2035. According to a report by the Arizona State Legislature’s Urban Air Mobility Study Committee, the industry is projected to create 280,000 jobs across the country by the same year.