Too good to waste - Men's Shed turning waste to profit

Members are taking common second-hand items and appliances donated by residents and local businesses, like washing machines, recycling parts and building new products like toilets, sheds, horse feed bins and garden beds.

By selling their upcycled products at regular local garage sales, the shed has earned more than $80,000, and donated profits to a number of charities and local projects like $10,000 to the Wagga CareVan, $5,000 to Lilier Lodge Cancer Centre and $2,000 to the Cootamundra Men’s Shed following a flood.

NSW Environment Protection Authority Executive Director Programs and Innovation, Alexandra Geddes said Wagga Wagga Men’s Shed highlights the powerful role the community can play in achieving a circular economy.

“Who would have thought from one washing machine, you could get a toilet, a horse feed bin and a tool to help farriers trim horse hooves. Or that old electric hospital beds could be turned into adjustable work benches and tool caddies,” said Ms Geddes.

“Keeping resources in use for as long as possible is critical as we build a circular future.”

“The creativity and ingenuity from the members of the shed is a great example of how resources can be reused, recycled and repurposed in many ways and even into multiple items.

“It’s inspiring to see the community come together while making a real difference to our environment and turning unwanted items into extra cash for not only the shed but even the broader community.”

The Secretary David Croft said the Men’s Shed is proud to embrace a circular attitude.

“If it has a second life, we will find it and use it. We’re proud to support the community and environment.”

The Wagga Wagga Men’s Shed took home the Sustainability Award at the 2024 National Men’s Shed Awards for their recycling program.