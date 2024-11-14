ICNM's Kuora Expands Its Footprint with Launch of Industrial Internet Hangzhou Industrial Technology Services

Kuora HangZhou Office Kuora HZ Management

Kuora launches Xiaohuangren Industrial Internet Hangzhou to enhance industrial tech services with expert consultations, tech due diligence, and AI solutions

Icon Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:icnm)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 31, 2024, we proudly established the Xiaohuangren Industrial Internet Hangzhou subsidiary, a move that marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Xiaohuangren Industrial Internet is a leading domestic industrial technology service platform that provides comprehensive empowerment services across the entire industrial chain for industrial enterprises.Key Features and Services of Xiaohuangren Industrial Internet:1. Technical Service Platform• Find Experts: Access to a wide network of industry experts.• Find Information: Comprehensive repository of industrial knowledge and data.• Find Answers: Reliable solutions to technical inquiries and challenges.2. Technical Due Diligence• Research Reports: Detailed insights and analyses for informed decision-making.• Pre-Investment Technical Investigations: Thorough assessments to support investment decisions.• Post-Investment Management: Ongoing technical support and management for sustained success.3. Enterprise Empowerment• Market Promotion: Strategic marketing initiatives to enhance market presence.• Expert Services: Access to specialized knowledge and expertise.• Technical Consulting: Tailored consulting services to address specific business needs.4. Luban Large Model• Knowledge-Enhanced Language Models: Leveraging large models and expert solutions to create advanced, knowledge-enriched AI language models.• Next-Generation Solutions: Innovating with the latest AI technologies to offer cutting-edge solutions.Revenue GrowthIn the last quarter, our company has demonstrated robust growth, achieving a continued increase in revenue and further expanding our presence into new areas. Our strategic initiatives and unwavering commitment to innovation have played a critical role in this success.We are pleased to report a significant increase in revenue year on year This growth is a testament to our effective strategies, strong market demand, and the dedication of our team. Our diversified portfolio and expansion into new markets have been key drivers of this financial success.Looking AheadAs we move forward, our focus remains on driving innovation, expanding our market reach, and enhancing our service offerings. The establishment of Xiaohuangren Industrial Internet Hangzhou subsidiary is just the beginning of our ambitious growth plans. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.Thank you for your continued support and trust in our company. Together, we will achieve greater heights and create lasting impact in the industrial technology sector.Sincerely,Nunissait TjandraCEOIcon Media Holdings Inc

