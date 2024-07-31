ICNM Announces Significant Growth and Launches Kuora AI Platform for China and International Clients
ICNM generated over $9 million in revenue and achieved positive net profits in the first six months.
Icon Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:icnm)SINGAPORE, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icon Media Holdings Inc (ICNM), a leading Industrial Service innovator and artificial intelligence (AI) platform solutions, is proud to announce a nearly 20% year-on-year revenue increase for the first six months of this year. This impressive growth is complemented by a steady rise in profitability, which is expected to continue trending positively.
In line with our commitment to advancing AI applications, ICNM is excited to introduce the Kuora AI platform, a cutting-edge industrial service platform powered by a sophisticated language model. This launch is expected to significantly expand our user base and increase transaction volumes.
In addition, Kuora AI will meet the needs of large enterprise customers by providing a secure, on-premises AI solution. This enables businesses to leverage AI data while addressing security concerns, ensuring robust data protection and privacy.
Internationally, the Kuora AI platform grants clients direct access to platform specialists and AI expertise. To facilitate seamless transactions, we have partnered with the Development Bank of Singapore (DBS) to offer a reliable payment gateway.
“Our commitment to innovation and growth is unwavering,” said Nunissait Tjandra, CEO at ICNM. “The launch of Kuora AI marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to provide world-class AI solutions to our clients.”
About Icon Media Holdings Inc:
Icon Media Holdings Inc (ICNM) is a leading provider of industrial service platform solutions, specializing in leveraging AI and advanced technologies to enhance operational excellence and ensure customer satisfaction within the industrial sector. With an unwavering dedication to innovation and quality, ICNM consistently establishes new standards of performance in the industry.
