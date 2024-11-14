Man from Mexico abandoned by group rescued from Rucker Canyon

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Douglas Border Patrol Station, the Mexican Consulate, and a local hunter combine to rescue a non-citizen from Mexico abandoned by his group when he could no longer keep up.

On November 8th, the Douglas Station’s International Liaison Unit received information from the Mexican Consulate that a man from Mexico had been left behind and abandoned at a location in Rucker Canyon. The man had relayed to the consulate his position, which was 37 miles north of the U.S. Mexico border.

The Border Patrol’s Missing Migrant Program seeks to prevent the loss of life of migrants traversing through the southern border through collaborative efforts and relationships with law enforcement partners, foreign consulates, medical examiners, landowners, Non-Governmental Organizations, institutions of higher learning, and families. The goals of the program are prevention, location, identification, and reunification.

“Events like this highlight the 24/7 level of collaboration and coordination that exists between both countries,” said Rita Vargas Torregrosa, Consul for Mexico in Douglas, Arizona. “The relationship between the Mexican Consulate and the United States Border Patrol, International Liaison Unit, is vital for events like this to be successful and save human lives.”

Based on the information from the Mexican Consulate, the International Liaison Unit immediately relayed the information to the station’s Tactical Operations Center. This allowed for the speedy assignment of multiple Border Patrol Agents to begin rescue operations.

The same day, the Douglas Station Tactical Operations Center also received information from a community member that while he was hunting, he had encountered a man from Mexico in Rucker Canyon who was injured. Due to the remoteness of the area, two Border Patrol agents met with the hunter, and he was able to guide them to the injured man. Once on scene, the man stated that after he had injured his back and his leg and when he has unable to continue, his group had left him behind.

The Tucson Border Patrol Sector operates Border Community Liaison Programs at each of its nine stations along the border. These units provide a vital link to the community and are essential to border security. CBP strongly encourages concerned citizens to call the U.S. Border Patrol and/or local law enforcement authorities if they witness or suspect illegal activity.

“Our liaison efforts with our local communities, and our foreign partners are critical to our border security efforts,” said Sean McGoffin, Chief Patrol Agent of Tucson Sector. “Every day, these liaison efforts save lives and lead to a safer border for our local communities, the migrants, and our two countries.”

Agents transported the man to a local ambulance which transported him to a local hospital in Douglas, Arizona. After several days, the man was transferred to a Tucson hospital for further treatment for heat related injuries.

The International Liaison Unit relayed to the Mexican Consulate that the man had been found and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

