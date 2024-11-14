Mark Gilbert, CEO of ATN, Emphasizes the Importance of EV Sales Training to Meet Rising Demand

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With electric vehicles (EVs) set to surpass 85 million globally by the end of 2025, the automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift. Today, Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network (ATN), a leader in automotive sales training, highlighted the critical role that skilled sales professionals will play in supporting the growing EV market and ensuring dealerships are equipped to meet evolving consumer expectations.“As we see accelerated growth in EV adoption, there is a pressing need for dealerships to refine their approach to selling these innovative vehicles,” said Gilbert. “Automotive Training Network is committed to providing cutting-edge sales training tailored to EVs' unique features and benefits, empowering sales teams to guide customers through the EV purchasing experience confidently.”EV Sales on the Rise: Building Confidence and Expertise in DealershipsBy 2025, EVs—including cars, buses, vans, and heavy trucks—are projected to increase by 33% globally, largely driven by battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which will make up 73% of the EV market. ATN’s specialized training programs are designed to address the nuances of EV sales, equipping sales teams with the expertise needed to effectively communicate the long-term benefits of EV ownership, address customer concerns about charging and maintenance, and highlight critical differentiators.“With an increasing number of consumers considering the switch to EVs, our sales professionals need to be prepared to address questions and educate buyers on the advantages of electric mobility,” noted Gilbert. “We provide our clients with the knowledge and skills to ensure every customer interaction is informative, personalized, and empowering.”China, Europe, and North America Lead the Demand for EVsWhile EV adoption is growing worldwide, China, Europe, and North America are leading the charge, accounting for most of the global EV market. With an estimated 49 million EVs expected on the roads in China alone by 2025, followed by 20.6 million in Europe and 10.4 million in North America, dealerships in these regions urgently need to build strong EV sales capabilities.“ATN’s programs are carefully developed to align with market trends and regional demands,” Gilbert explained. “Focusing on regions with the highest growth rates enables sales teams to capitalize on the surge in EV interest, ensuring they are positioned as knowledgeable and trusted advisors.”Future-Proofing Dealerships with EV-Focused Sales TrainingAs the EV market expands, effective sales techniques are vital to help dealerships capture their share of this evolving market. ATN’s training emphasizes understanding consumer motivations for choosing EVs, addressing common objections related to range and charging, and providing insights into the environmental and cost-saving benefits that resonate with today’s buyers.“Our commitment is to prepare dealerships to not only sell EVs but to engage and educate customers meaningfully,” added Gilbert. “By arming sales teams with specialized training, we’re helping dealerships stay competitive and meet the needs of a more informed and eco-conscious customer base.”

