TOOTRiS Partners with the Live Well San Diego Vision to Empower Families and Strengthen Communities

By empowering employers to offer Child Care benefits and supporting working parents, TOOTRiS is helping to build a more resilient, productive community.” — Terra Lawson-Remer, Vice Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s leading provider of on-demand Child Care services, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Live Well San Diego vision, a county-wide initiative dedicated to fostering healthier, safer, and more vibrant communities. Through this collective effort, TOOTRiS will work alongside other committed organizations to address one of the region’s most pressing challenges—access to quality, affordable Child Care—while supporting working parents and advancing community well-being.

Live Well San Diego is a collaborative effort by the County of San Diego and its partners to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for its 3.3 million residents. The initiative aligns public and private partners across sectors to build a shared vision for wellness and prosperity. As a part of its commitment to support the vision, TOOTRiS aims to ensure every family has the resources they need to thrive.

"We’re excited to welcome TOOTRiS as a new partner in the Live Well San Diego network," said Terra Lawson-Remer, Vice Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "Their innovative approach to Child Care strengthens families and ensures our workforce can thrive. By empowering employers to offer Child Care benefits and supporting working parents, TOOTRiS is helping to build a more resilient, productive community. When parents have the support they need, everyone benefits—from families to businesses and beyond."

"We’re thrilled to add our Child Care expertise to Live Well San Diego’s trusted network, recognizing that Child Care is often the glue that holds many other community components together,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation Task Force on Early Childhood. “It’s invaluable to have a variety of resources available, but when Child Care is a challenge, it impacts everything else. Through this partnership, we’re making it easier for working parents to find the support they need to thrive both at home and in their careers."

The Child Care Problem:

Child Care costs are rising at historic rates, doubling the rate of inflation since 1990. California ranks as a top 5 state in the country for highest Child Care costs with infant care costing families $16,945 a year on average. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an estimated 69,000 employee reported being absent from work in August because of Child Care problems – matching a record for that month and continuing a post-pandemic trend. And all of those short comings costs the state of California and its businesses $17 billion a year in lost economic opportunities*.

TOOTRiS has already made a significant impact locally, partnering with the City of San Diego, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, among others, to offer thousands of working parents access to Child Care Benefits. These partnerships represent the TOOTRiS commitment to solving the Child Care crisis at home, helping to boost San Diego County’s female workforce participation rate, recently named the second lowest in the country**. By offering reliable Child Care options, TOOTRiS is helping more women return to work and achieve greater financial independence.

TOOTRiS offers a wide range of Child Care programs that meet the diverse needs of families, including full-time care, back-up care, before and after school programs, summer camps, and more. Additionally, many employers offer their working parents Child Care subsidies through the TOOTRiS platform to help drive down the overall cost of care without any of the administrative burden. At the heart of these efforts, TOOTRiS continues to revolutionize every aspect of the Child Care system to provide greater economic opportunity and accessibility for every child, parent, provider, and employer through a smarter, broader, and more powerful technology-driven ecosystem.

“The continued efforts from TOOTRiS to provide new and cutting-edge Child Care solutions are helping working families across San Diego County stay in the workforce while supporting their children’s growth and development,” said Ernesto Castaneda, District 1 Community Representative for the Office of Chairwoman Nora Vargas. “We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the lives of so many families.”

In addition to supporting parents and employers, TOOTRiS empowers Child Care providers by equipping them with the technology, marketing, and operational resources they need to thrive—tools many providers couldn’t otherwise afford. Through TOOTRiS Child Care Benefits programs, parents are brought directly to the doorsteps of Child Care programs within their communities, creating a steady pipeline of parents with the financial means to enroll. By running their programs more efficiently, providers can focus on enhancing the quality of their care, nurturing and teaching children while growing their businesses.

This partnership between TOOTRiS and Live Well San Diego underscores both organizations' commitment to creating an environment where families are supported, businesses can thrive, and Child Care providers can grow. Through these efforts, San Diego County is taking a crucial step toward creating a healthier, happier, and more prosperous future for all.

About Live Well San Diego:

Live Well San Diego is a vision for a region that is Building Better Health, Living Safely, and Thriving. Through collective impact and the diverse resources and backbone support of the County of San Diego, the vision aligns efforts across sectors to positively impact the health and safety of our communities so that all can have the opportunity to thrive. Hundreds of organizations throughout the region have made a formal commitment to the vision so that wherever you live, learn, work, play or pray, an organization or individual is nearby, working to improve your well-being and the health of your community.

About TOOTRiS***:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with over 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care Benefits workforce solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care Benefits to increase productivity, retention, recruiting, and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need.

* - https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/child-care-crisis-august-jobs-report-underscores-severity-issue-rcna169961

** - https://www.nawb.org/women-workforce-san-diego-wdb#:~:text=%5B4%5D%20This%20is%20an%20especially,childcare%20would%20alleviate%20gender%20inequality.

*** - https://tootris.com/employer-sponsored-child-care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.