International Institute of Los Angeles Debuts New Video: “110 Years of Empowerment"

International Institute of Los Angeles: 110 Years of Empowerment Edith Terry Bremer, founder of IILA. Quote from The Brooklyn Daily Eagle, November 19th, 1912 Originally a program of the YWCA, IILA was established in 1914.

Celebrating 110 Years: IILA’s journey from immigrant support to empowering today’s refugees, asylum seekers, and low-income families in Los Angeles.

Throughout our history, immigrants to the US have often been made to feel unwelcome… Sadly, we still have a long way to go. The work we do has NEVER been more important” — Cambria Tortorelli, CEO of IILA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) recently released a powerful new video, “ 110 Years of Empowerment ,” detailing the organization’s founding in 1914 and its evolution into an essential resource for Los Angeles’ immigrant, refugee, asylum-seeker, and low-income communities. The video captures IILA’s mission to help newcomers adapt to life in the U.S. while celebrating their cultural heritage, highlighting over a century of resilience, empowerment, and community support.Through archival footage and narration, “110 Years of Empowerment” reflects on the surge of immigration in the early 20th century and the distinct challenges faced by immigrant women at that time. It introduces Edith Terry Bremer, a pioneering social worker who established IILA as part of a nationwide movement to support immigrant women through settlement services and cultural programs. Initially working in partnership with the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), IILA has since grown into an independent organization dedicated to serving a broad range of communities in need.Today, IILA offers a range of programs that support refugees, asylum seekers, and low-income families, from child development and nutrition to legal support and job placement services. This new video, “110 Years of Empowerment,” celebrates IILA’s history while also spotlighting its expanded mission and commitment to fostering empowerment, self-sufficiency, and cultural pride.As IILA reflects on its 110-year legacy, it remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers for generations to come. The organization continues to adapt and expand its programs to meet the evolving needs of those seeking safety in Los Angeles.View the video and learn more about IILA’s mission at iilosangeles.org.For those interested in supporting IILA’s work, donations can be made directly through IILA’s website.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact

