International Institute of Los Angeles Expresses Deep Concern Over Suspension of U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) stands in solidarity with refugee communities and expresses profound concern regarding President Donald Trump's recent executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) effective January 27, 2025. This suspension halts a program that has been a cornerstone of America's humanitarian efforts since the 1980 Refugee Act, offering safety and a new beginning to countless individuals fleeing persecution and conflict.The executive order, titled "Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program," suspends refugee admissions and reinstates policies such as the Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as the "Remain in Mexico" program. These actions have immediate and far-reaching negative impacts on vulnerable populations, including:• Indefinite Pause of Refugee Resettlement: The suspension leaves thousands of refugees in precarious situations, many of whom have already undergone extensive security vetting and were awaiting resettlement. This abrupt halt endangers lives and undermines America's commitment to humanitarian leadership.• Reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" Policy: This policy requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their U.S. immigration cases are processed, exposing them to potential dangers and limiting their access to legal representation and support services."At IILA, we witness daily the resilience and contributions of refugees who become integral members of our communities," said Cambria Tortorelli, President and CEO of IILA. "The suspension of the USRAP and the reinstatement of restrictive policies not only abandon those in dire need but also erode the values of compassion and opportunity that define our nation."As one of the nation’s oldest organizations dedicated to serving immigrants and refugees since 1914, IILA urges the administration to reconsider these actions and to uphold the United States' longstanding tradition of providing refuge to those fleeing persecution. We call upon policymakers, community leaders, and advocates to join us in opposing measures that harm vulnerable populations and to work collaboratively towards policies that reflect our nation's highest ideals.For more information about IILA’s refugee services or to get involved , please visit iilosangeles.org or contact Marisa Moonilal at mmoonilal@iilosangeles.org.About International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA)Founded in 1914, International Institute of Los Angeles provides critical services to immigrants, refugees, and low-income communities across Southern California. From resettlement support to workforce development, IILA is dedicated to empowering individuals and fostering inclusive communities.

