Georgians May be Eligible for Rental Assistance

ATLANTA – Residents of the 63 Georgia counties affected by Tropical Storm Debby, damage Aug. 4—20, 2024, or Hurricane Helene who were provided Displacement Assistance because they couldn’t return to their home after the storms may be eligible for Rental Assistance.

Displacement Assistance is money you can use to stay in a hotel or motel, stay with family and friends, or for any other available housing options. Initial assistance is for 14 days. Contact FEMA to request Rental Assistance if you still have a housing need after 14 days.

You can request Rental Assistance by:

Calling FEMA’s Helpline at 1-800-621-3362

Visit a disaster recovery center

Mailing to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

