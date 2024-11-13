Wyoming DEQ’s Suzanne Engels Begins Her Presidency with ASTSWMO

Beginning in October 2024, Suzanne Engels will be even busier. Suzanne is currently the Solid and Hazardous Waste Administrator for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, and as of October, Suzanne officially stepped into her new role as the 2024-2025 President for the Association of State & territorial Solid Waste Management Officials (ASTSWMO). The Executive Committee was announced recently at ASTSWMO’s Fall Meeting in Washington D.C.

ASTSWMO is a membership-driven organization with representation in 50 states, 5 territories, and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1974, the mission of ASTSWMO is to enhance and promote effective State and Territorial programs and to affect relevant national policies for waste and materials management, environmentally sustainable practices, and environmental restoration. ASTSWMO was founded on October 22, 1974 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Engels was elected as ASTSWMO’s Vice President this time last year and will now serve a year as President. She will then complete her three-year commitment to ASTSWMO by serving another year as Past President.

Engels has been involved with ASTWMO for nine years serving in various roles on committees. She believes involvement in state and federal organizations is paramount.

“It ensures that Wyoming will have visible and robust representation,” Engels stated. “ASTSWMO gives members an opportunity to voice their concerns, challenges, and successes among our peers and our federal partners. The networking provides avenues to find solutions from other states,” stated Engels.