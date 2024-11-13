Federal Reserve Board invites comment on a report, as prescribed by law, that discusses the impact of a proposed international capital standard
November 13, 2024
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday invited comment on a report, as prescribed by law, that discusses the impact of a proposed international capital standard for large, internationally active insurance groups on U.S. consumers and markets. The joint report was completed with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Comments on the report are due by January 12, 2025.
