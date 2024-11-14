Eltropy Showcases AI-Driven Solutions at VentureTech 2024, Celebrates Industry Innovation

Eltropy Showcases AI-Driven Solutions at VentureTech 2024

Signature fintech showcase event draws record attendance as credit unions explore innovative technology solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), showcased its innovative safe AI technology at VentureTech 2024 , held November 12-14 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas. Having gotten its own start through VentureTech, Eltropy continues to support the event and champion emerging fintechs in the credit union space."This practical approach to AI adoption is exactly what credit unions need right now," said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services, who moderated a panel on fintech partnerships and board engagement at the event. "Eltropy continues to demonstrate leadership in showing credit unions how to implement AI solutions that strengthen member relationships while maintaining the human touch that sets our industry apart.""What we're seeing at credit unions across the country is fascinating," said Eltropy Co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg. "They're moving past the 'AI hype' and asking practical questions about implementation. The conversation has shifted from 'Should we use AI?' to 'How do we use AI in a way that strengthens our relationship with members?'"This shift is evident in recent implementations like TruStone Financial Credit Union, which reduced call volume by 20% while achieving 9.4/10 member satisfaction scores through AI-powered member service. Credit unions are increasingly looking for comprehensive solutions that can scale with their needs rather than disconnected point solutions."The most successful credit unions we work with start small and build from there," noted Saahil Kamath, Head of IT at Eltropy. "They choose one area where AI can make an immediate difference – often in member service or routine transactions – then expand based on real results. It's not about replacing human interaction, it's about making those interactions more meaningful."At the conference, Eltropy demonstrated how a unified communications platform can help outperform point solutions with:- Real-world AI success stories from credit unions- Safe and compliant AI implementation strategies- The latest innovations in member service automationThe company's signature networking event, "Eltropy's Beer Mugs & Bear Hugs ," drew over 80 credit unions to Windmills on Wednesday evening, highlighting the industry's strong interest in AI-powered member service solutions."Having launched our own journey at VentureTech years ago, we understand the importance of building innovation in the credit union space," added Garg. "It's exciting to return each year and help new fintechs connect with credit unions to drive the industry forward."For more information about Eltropy's AI-powered digital conversations platform, visit www. eltropy.com About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

