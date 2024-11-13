PHILIPPINES, November 13 - Press Release

November 12, 2024 Bong Go assists in the recovery and rebuilding efforts of typhoon victims in Sta. Maria, Bulacan Mr. Malasakit Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, through his Malasakit Team, extended additional support to recovering typhoon victims in Sta. Maria, Bulacan on Monday, November 11. In a message, Go reminded the victims of the importance of prioritizing health and valuing life, saying "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa." Go, in coordination with Mayor Bartolome Oming Ramos, also collaborated with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development so that the beneficiaries could avail of financial support through the Integrated Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP), which Go advocated for. This program provides a one-time emergency shelter support (ESS) for households with totally damaged houses to help them rebuild. "Sa ilalim ng programang ito na ating isinulong, mabibigyan ang mga benepisyaryo ng tulong para pambili ng materyales tulad ng mga pako at yero na pampatayo muli ng kanilang mga nasirang bahay," Go explained. Recognizing the burden that the typhoon victims faced, Go and his Malasakit team then facilitated the distribution of snacks, vitamins, shirts, masks, and basketballs and volleyballs to 63 beneficiaries. Select recipients also received shoes. Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended additional support to residents in need of medical care. He encouraged them to utilize the services of nearby Malasakit Centers, specifically at Rogaciano Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue City, Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, and Ospital ng San Jose del Monte. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs. Through RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, qualified public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting over 15 million Filipinos, as per Department of Health reports. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan na higit na nangangailangan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go.

