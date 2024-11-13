Elutia to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a leader in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Michelle LeRoux Williams, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum in New York on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Canaccord representative.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

