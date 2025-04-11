Submit Release
M&A Seminar for Tech Executives in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram

SEATTLE, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global economic events have made this the most critical time for Tech CEOs to calibrate the market in years. Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Corum President Rob Griggs and Vice President Elie Youssef will host three Merge Briefing seminars in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram in April.

The Merge Briefing is a 90-minute executive seminar providing an update on current Tech M&A market trends – plus insights into running a successful M&A process. To register, visit corumgroup.com/events.  

Presentation Highlights:

  • Tech M&A Overview: Market Perspective
  • 10 Disruptive Technology Trends Driving Deals
  • Achieving an Optimal Outcome: 8 Required Stages of the M&A Process
  • Avoiding Deal Disasters
  • Q&A with senior M&A advisors

April 15 – Mumbai – JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

April 17 – Bengaluru – Hyatt Centric MG Road  

April 29 – Gurugram – Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre

*Doors open at 9:30 AM. The presentation starts at 10:00 AM. Pre-registration is required.

About Corum Group
Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions in nearly 40 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit corumgroup.com.  

Corum Contact: 
Heidi Owen 
+1 425-526-3107 
heidio@corumgroup.com  


