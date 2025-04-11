Submit Release
Crushon.AI Emerges as Top NSFW AI and Free Character AI

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI chat websites gain popularity, users are increasingly interested in finding tools that offer true NSFW AI flexibility, fast performance, and emotionally tailored experiences. Crushon AI is now the top site for users seeking an interactive AI Companion, a realistic AI Girlfriend, or a Free Spicy AI experience.

NSFW Character AI

How Crushon AI Stacks Up Against Janitor AI, SpicyChat, and CAI

Feature Crushon AI Janitor AI SpicyChat Character AI
Filter Freedom ✅ Unfiltered ✅ Unfiltered ✅ Unfiltered ❌ Heavy filtering
Free Access ✅ Fully Free ✅ With proxy/setup ❌ Limited tiers ✅ Free, but limited
Model Variety ✅ 6+ LLMs ❌ 1 API-based model ❌ 3 max ❌ 1 fixed model
Memory Length ✅ Up to 16K tokens ❌ ~4K tokens ❌ 2K free / 8K paid ❌ ~8K, no control
NSFW Image Support ✅ Supported ❌ Not allowed ✅ Supported ❌ Blocked
         

Why Users Choose Crushon.AI for AI Companions

Crushon AI supports real-time, emotionally adaptive chat with deep memory and customizable personalities. Whether you’re building a unique AI Girlfriend, exploring fantasy dialogue, or looking for a Free Character AI alternative without setup hurdles, Crushon AI offers unmatched flexibility and tech power.

Built on a multi-model LLM backend and safety-first NSFW segmentation, Crushon AI remains at the leading edge of the next generation of Free Spicy AI experiences.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be5cae16-285c-4240-b934-a1573386b87e


Contact: cous@crushon.ai

Primary Logo

