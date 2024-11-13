Submit Release
Commerce Receives 2024 Energy Champion Award for Advancements in Energy Efficiency

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) has been awarded the 2024 Energy Champion Award for Government Organization by Oklahoma State University’s Great Plains Center of Excellence. This honor recognizes government agencies that have made outstanding contributions to advancing energy efficiency and fostering partnerships across Oklahoma. 

The Community Development Division at Commerce is focused on promoting energy-efficient practices as part of its broader mission to support economic growth by cultivating an environment where businesses and communities can grow and thrive.   

“We are honored to receive this award and see it as a reflection of our dedication to advancing energy efficiency,” said Marshall Vogts, Director of Community Development. “We believe our partnership with the Industrial Training and Assessment Center program and Great Plains Center of Excellence will continue to drive impactful energy solutions that create a stronger, more resilient future for Oklahomans.” 

Community Development provides education, research, outreach and funding opportunities that address the needs of communities and the local economy, enabling businesses and residents to reduce energy consumption and costs. 

For more information on Commerce’s energy initiatives, visit www.okcommerce.gov/community-development

