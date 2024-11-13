West Tennessee Construction November 13-20, 2024

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

BENTON COUNTY

I-40: resurfacing from S.R. 69 (MM 126) to the Humphreys County line (Tennessee River Bridge) will cause NIGHTTIME temporary lane closures throughout the project.

*Intermittent ramp closures are expected throughout the project.

BENTON COUNTY

SR 391: resurfacing from US 70W (SR 1, LM 0.00) to US 70E (SR 1 LM 5.31) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, noise walls, signals and paving on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from near S.R. 77 to near Cutlip Lane will cause lane closures throughout the project.

Starting September 16, 2024, Meadowbrook Lane will be closed.

Starting November 11, 2024, Big Buck Rd. Will be closed. A detour will be provided.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Clyde Road at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving HG 2.0 will cause lane closures throughout the project.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Lexington Street at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving Dynamix Casting Fluxes will cause lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY

SR-211: The bridge over the North Fork Forked Deer River (just south of Dyersburg) will have outside lane closures for inspection and evaluation beginning August 9, 2024

DYER COUNTY I-155: The Resurfacing on I-155 from the Mississippi River Bridge to near the Rest Area including bridge expansion joint repairs will cause temporary lane closure throughout the project.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

SR-76(US-79)/SR77- Traffic was shifted to the newly constructed lanes on the morning of November 11. TDOT advises all motorists to exercise caution as they adjust to new traffic patterns. While the new four-lane section will be open, final work on the project will continue under traffic with intermittent lane closures in the coming weeks.

TDOT will continue to monitor conditions to ensure a smooth transition to the new traffic patterns.

HENRY/WEAKLEY COUNTY

SR-22: The Resurfacing with HOT IN-PLACE RECYCLING on SR 22 from the Carroll County Line in Henry County to SR 217 in Weakly County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY

SR22: The Resurfacing on SR22 from SR5 to SR21 including bridge joint expansion joint repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48

CHESTER COUNTY

U.S. 45 (SR 5): The repair of bridges on U.S. 45 over overflow (L.M. 8.38), Turkey Creek (L.M. 8.50), and Dry Creek (L.M. 9.36) are projected to begin lane closures on October 1, 2024 for south bound traffic. Northbound traffic lanes will remain unaffected throughout the project.

CROCKETT AND GIBSON COUNTY

SR 152 from US 412 (SR 20) to U.S. 70A (SR 366): Resurfacing on S.R. 152, including bridge expansion joint and bridge deck repairs, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

DECATUR COUNTY

SR 69 from 3-Way Road (LM 14.01) to Brooksie Access Rd. (LM 19.73): Resurfacing on S.R. 69, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR 69 from Holland Creek Rd. To Freewill Lane: Resurfacing on SR 69 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR 128 over the Pickwick Dam: The rehabilitation of the bridge will could cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times. No lane width restriction at this time.

HENDERSON COUNTY

I-40 from near Exit 101 (SR104) to near Exit 108 (SR22): The resurfacing of I-40 in Henderson County form Exit 101 to Exit 108.

Sunday, November 17 through Saturday, November 23, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures both east and westbound on I-40 in Henderson County between MM101 and MM108 for milling and paving operations.

LOOK AHEAD:

Sunday, November 23 through Tuesday, November 26, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures both east and westbound on I-40 in Henderson County between MM101 and MM108 for milling and paving operations.

HENDERSON COUNTY (Non-TDOT work)

US412 (SR20) from Sandy Park Dr. to Main Street: Curb and side walk work in Lexington, TN.

Monday, November 11 through Saturday, November 16, 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: There will be a lane closure west bound from Sandy Park Dr. To Main Street for curb and gutter work.

MADISON COUNTY

U.S. 412 (S.R. 20) from U.S. 70 (S.R. 1) to Liberty-Claybrook Rd: The resurfacing on U.S. 412 (S.R. 20) from U.S. 70 (S.R. 1) (L.M. 13.85) to Liberty-Claybrook Road (L.M. 20.10) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222 including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42): Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 222 from Hebron Drive to near Thorpe Drive, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42), will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: Speed limit is reduced from 45 MPH to 40 MPH on S.R.222.

Wednesday, November 13 through Wednesday, November 20: There are no scheduled closures on I-40.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-76 from Lagrange Road to Kay Lane: The construction of SR 460 will have SR 76 reduced to one lane. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Lagrange Road and Kay Lane. Kay Lane will be closed to through traffic during this phase of construction and will only be accessible from the southern end.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

SR-371 from SR-87 (LM 0.00) to SR-87 (LM 4.85): Resurfacing work on SR 371 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-3 from near Babe Howard Blvd to the Tipton County Line: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR-3 from Babe Howard Blvd. to the Tipton County line to perform resurfacing activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from Quality Drive to SR-4 (Lamar Avenue): NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-175 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-4 from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-4 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Affected Routes:

· Lamar Avenue (SR-4): Speed limit reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange.

· Shelby Drive (SR-175): Speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph at the intersection with Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

· Pleasant Run Road: Closed to thru traffic from Pleasant Hill Road. Pleasant Run Road is closed from Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 from Kerrville Rosemark Road to the Tipton County Line:

The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 at the I-55 Interchange: Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: There will a temporary right lane closure along Southbound SR-14 (Blues Highway) at the interchange with I-55 to perform ITS maintenance on the SmartWay Cameras. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. November 15th will serve as a backup date.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd.): Until November 30, 2024: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. and Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 Interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd.: The modification of the I-55 interchange at E. H. Crump Blvd. is currently under construction and will result in intermittent temporary lane closures and detours along I-55 as necessary from East-North Service Rd. in Arkansas to South Parkway in Tennessee.

Restrictions: North and Southbound I-55 are restricted to 11’ lane widths with necessary detours posted. Speed limits are reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone.

Traffic Pattern:

The I-55 Southbound inside lane will be closed, starting at East-North Service Rd. in Arkansas, West of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge. Single lane Southbound traffic will continue through the active work zone until crossing the McLemore Bridge and on-ramp to I-55 Southbound. From there, normal traffic patterns for I-55 Southbound will resume.

The I-55 Northbound inside lane will be closed, starting at the South Parkway on-ramp to I-55. Single lane Northbound traffic will continue through the active work zone until crossing the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge. From there, normal traffic patterns for I-55 Northbound will resume.

Affected Routes:

· I-55 Northbound and Southbound: Reduced to single lane in each direction though the project limits.

· E. H. Crump Boulevard: Closed from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Dr.

· Riverside Drive: Closed from E. H. Crump Blvd. / I-55 interchange to W. Carolina Ave.

· Channel 3 Drive: On-Ramp to Riverside Dr. Closed.

· East-North Service Road: On-Ramp to I-55 Southbound Closed.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd) from Poplar Ave. To I-240.: Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound on Walnut Grove Rd (SR 23) from Poplar Ave to I-240 for resurfacing activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

Sam Cooper ramp from White Station to I-40 East (SR385): Wednesday, November 13th, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: Lane 1 will be blocked first and then once lane 1 is complete lane 2 will be blocked for milling and paving operations.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 at 4.66mm Eastbound: Thursday, November 14th, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Lanes 2 and 3 will be blocked for milling and paving operations.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.