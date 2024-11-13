Deputy Assistant Secretary Evans to Lead ITA Delegation at COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. - From November 14 -17, 2024, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing Heather Evans will represent the International Trade Administration (ITA) as part of the U.S Department of Commerce’s delegation to the 2024 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Deputy Assistant Secretary Evans will underscore the U.S. Department of Commerce’s commitment to advancing clean economies, promoting public-private partnerships, and accelerating the innovations that our governments and communities need to achieve our climate objectives.

During her time at COP 29, Deputy Assistant Secretary Evans will speak at a number of public engagements to showcase U.S. industry approaches to climate leadership and innovation and participate in U.S. industry roundtables to share U.S. government priorities and gain insights on deepening public-private sector coordination on a range of issues including, climate resilience, clean energy supply chains, and more. On the margins of COP 29, she will deliver opening remarks at ITA’s Eurasia Clean Energy Business Forum to highlight U.S. leadership in critical areas such as renewable energy integration and grid modernization, methane abatement technologies, and deepening commercial partnerships across Eurasia. Further, Deputy Assistant Secretary Evans will meet with government officials from Azerbaijan and Australia to advocate for U.S. companies and promote increased trade and investment in climate solutions.

The impacts of climate change on communities around the world make clear the urgency to enhance actions to both reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate investments in climate resilience and adaptation. At COP 29, ITA serves as the U.S. government lead on U.S. industry engagement on efforts to deploy climate solutions globally.

Learn more about ITA’s clean tech export promotion efforts and participation in COP 29 at: https://www.trade.gov/united-nations-conference-parties-cop.

