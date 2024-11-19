Appraisal Institute Releases Comprehensive Guide to Valuing Religious Properties

The Appraisal Institute is pleased to release a comprehensive guide to the valuation of religious properties.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute is pleased to announce the release of A Guide to Appraising Religious Properties by Bradley R. Carter, MAI, a leading authority in the field of property valuation. This pivotal new book offers a comprehensive look into the field of appraising religious properties, providing invaluable insights amid the evolving landscape of real estate and religious institutions.Religious properties are experiencing significant shifts due to cultural, societal, and economic changes, impacting how these properties are bought, sold, and valued. A Guide to Appraising Religious Properties addresses these challenges by delivering expert analysis, practical strategies, and real-world case studies that illustrate the unique sophistications and complexities of this property type.Highlights of the book include:- Detailed examinations of modern valuation techniques.- Case studies reflecting current market conditions.- Practical strategies for navigating complex appraisals.Bradley R. Carter, MAI, brings over three decades of experience in property appraisal across 48 states to this guide. His extensive background and deep understanding of the industry inform every page of the book, making it an essential resource for appraisers, lenders, buyers, sellers, and brokers involved with religious properties.“A Guide to Appraising Religious Properties is more than just a textbook; it's a critical tool that empowers real estate professionals to meet the demands of a rapidly changing market," said Sandra K. Adomatis, SRA, president of the Appraisal Institute. "Bradley's work is crucial for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of how economic, societal, and cultural shifts affect religious property valuations.""In writing A Guide to Appraising Religious Properties, my aim was to equip appraisers with the tools and insights needed to effectively navigate the complex market of religious real estate," said Bradley R. Carter, MAI. "This book distills decades of professional experience into practical strategies for today's challenges. I appreciate your support and am excited to help enhance your expertise in this specialized field."A Guide to Appraising Religious Properties is available for purchase in both digital and printed formats.About the Appraisal Institute:The Appraisal Institute is the leading professional association of real estate appraisers. The Appraisal Institute’s Code of Professional Ethics and Standards of Professional Practice comprise requirements for ethical and competent practice, and advance equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in the appraisal profession. The Appraisal Institute’s work includes an array of professional education and advocacy programs, and stewardship of the highest-level professional credentials in residential and commercial real estate appraisal.

