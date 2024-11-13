Highland Village Announces Two New Shops and the 3rd Annual Holiday Stroll

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village is kicking off the holiday season with their 3rd annual Holiday Stroll event and two shops that will open for this holiday season. This year’s Holiday Stroll will take place Saturday, November 16th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Holiday Stroll will feature a variety of festive activities for the entire family. Children can experience the magic of the season with a special visit to Santa Claus. Adults can enjoy festive cocktails and live music while browsing the latest holiday decor, gifts and fashion offered by the merchants of Highland Village. This event is free and open to the public.

“The Holiday Stroll has been a great way to kick off the holiday season the past two years,” said Arielle Weston, Director, Asset Strategy & Experience. “We’re eagerly anticipating the opportunity to once again celebrate with our Highland Village family and wonderful community. We’re also delighted to welcome Providence Art Reserve and welcome back Wren & Ivy to Highland Village this holiday season, and we know our guests will love them just as much as we

do.”

For the holiday season, Providence Art Reserve, known for its curated collection of affordable fine art, and Wren & Ivy, a provider of high-end sporting and travel gear, have joined the Highland Village Family. Providence Art Reserve offers a variety of fine art pieces at an affordable price. From sophisticated classics and upscale, rustic art to whimsical art for children, Providence Art Reserve has the perfect piece for everyone. Providence Art Reserve is now open and is located in Suite 159, beside Buff City Soap.

“Providence Art Reserve is thrilled to join Highland Village for the holiday season,” said Claire Barwin, Owner of Providence Art Reserve. “Artwork is a great choice for anyone looking for a simple yet thoughtful gift. We look forward to helping Highland Village’s customers find a unique piece of art for the special people in their lives.”

Wren & Ivy offers a selection of timeless sporting and travel gear that combines essential functionality with an elevated touch of luxury, ensuring sportsmen are well-equipped in style. With quality as a top priority, their gear is designed to be cherished and passed down through generations. Wren & Ivy is located in Suite 136, beside Char’s patio, and is open now.

“We loved popping up at Highland Village last holiday season and are thrilled to be back this year,” said B.C. Rogers, founder of Wren & Ivy. “Our gear makes the perfect holiday gift for any sporting and travel enthusiasts in your life. Not only does it offer an elegant look, but it also has the potential to become a part of your family legacy–a beautiful way to pass down a love for the outdoors.”

For more information on either pop-up or the Holiday Stroll, visit highlandvillagejxn.com.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

