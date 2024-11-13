Government of Saskatchewan Implementing Plans for Potential Canada Post Service Disruption

CANADA, November 13 - Released on November 13, 2024

Government of Saskatchewan ministries, Crown corporations and organizations are implementing contingency plans to minimize the impacts of a potential postal service disruption. This includes ensuring that payments are available for clients and suppliers. The potential labour disruption could begin as early as November 15, 2024.

The easiest way for clients and suppliers to ensure payments are not disrupted is to switch to direct deposit, as those payments will not be impacted by any changes to postal service.

Social Services payments

The Ministry of Social Services is developing a plan for alternate distribution of payments to clients who receive their benefits by mail, in the event of service interruptions at Canada Post that impact mail delivery. Most clients receive payment by direct deposit and they will not be affected by a postal disruption. We encourage clients to consider choosing direct deposit to receive benefit payments.

Drug Plan and Extended Benefits

The Ministry of Health will accept program applications, documents or receipts for refund. These may be submitted by email to DPEB@health.gov.sk.ca. In Regina, individuals may also deliver these items to the deposit box or drop items off at the front desk at the TC Douglas Building, located at 3475 Albert Street.

Health cards and vital statistics

Incoming and outgoing mail delays will impact health card applications as well as orders for birth, death and marriage certificates. Visit eHealthsask.ca for options to minimize delays, including online orders for needed documents.

Crop Insurance payments

Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) will work with customers to determine alternate options for accessing information typically delivered through Canada Post, such as faxing, emailing or delivering to a customer service office for pick-up. Producers are encouraged to sign-up for direct deposit for receiving program payments. The direct payment form is available at www.scic.ca/crop-insurance/crop-insurance-claims/the-claims-process/direct-deposit.

Payments to Government of Saskatchewan suppliers

The Ministry of Finance will make supplier cheques available for pickup in Regina for anyone unable to register for direct deposit. Suppliers should contact the ministry at 306-787-7450 to make arrangements.

Filing and paying taxes

The Ministry of Finance is reminding businesses that they are still required to file and pay taxes in the event of a postal dispute. The deadline for non-electronic filing of returns and payments is the 20th of the month following the end of the reporting period. The due date for returns filed and paid electronically is the last day of the month following the end of the reporting period. Electronic filing and payments will not be impacted.

Tax refunds

Saskatchewan businesses that receive their refunds through direct deposit will not be affected by a postal disruption. Anyone expecting a refund but not set up with direct deposit can contact the ministry at 1-800-667-6102 to establish direct deposit, delay the receipt of the refund until after the postal disruption or have it sent to by courier (at the recipient's expense).

In the event of a postal strike, clients and suppliers and businesses are asked to check www.saskatchewan.ca/postal-strike after November 3,2024 for more detailed information.

Crown Utility accounts, bills and more

SGI, SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskEnergy invite customers to proactively sign up for electronic accounts to ensure they receive information about their utility bills, driver's license renewals and other important communications. Longer than usual wait times for customer service representatives are anticipated in the event of postal service disruptions, so customers are encouraged to visit the respective Crown websites or to call for more information regarding customer service options. Information is also available online regarding options for paying outstanding bills in the event mail-in payments are not possible.

-30-

For more information, contact: