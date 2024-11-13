Racial Justice Act May Justify Removal of Defense Attorney

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held, in a 2-1 decision, that it was not an abuse of discretion for a trial judge to order that the Public Defender’s Office assign a new attorney to represent a Hispanic defendant after his lawyer purportedly said to the prosecutor during plea negotiations, “Look around you, all the people being incarcerated are your people” and “I really don’t care…I am a white man.”

