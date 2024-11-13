California clears hurdle to expand major reservoir and store more water

State agencies and the federal government reached an agreement on Oct. 1 around how costs to build the project would be shared and how the new storage capacity would be divided up if the dam were raised 10 feet. Under the plan, the Santa Clara Valley Water District, one of the largest water districts in the San Francisco Bay Area, would kick in the most funding and have access to the most storage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.