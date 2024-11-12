National Society Investment Alliance (NSIA) announces 2024 funding

The NSIA is a joint, pooled fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). It provides flexible, multi-year funding to support the sustainable development of National Societies operating in complex emergencies, protracted crises and fragile contexts.

The NSIA can award up to one million Swiss francs of accelerator funding to National Societies over a maximum of five years.

In addition, bridge grants of up to 50,000 Swiss francs over 12 months can help National Societies lay the groundwork for future investment from the NSIA or from other National Society development initiatives. Click here for more information about accelerator and bridge grants.

In 2024, the NSIA Office received 27 eligible proposals: 13 for accelerator funding and 14 for bridge grants. Following a rigorous review process and decision by the Steering Committee, the NSIA Office announced the five National Societies selected in 2024 for accelerator funding:

Burkinabe Red Cross Society

Mali Red Cross

Red Cross Society of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Rwandan Red Cross

Ukrainian Red Cross Society

These National Societies will receive substantial funding to support their journey toward long-term financial sustainability and impact. All five have previously received NSIA grants, reinforcing the effectiveness of NSIA’s phased funding approach.

The Rwandan Red Cross Society aims to improve its financial independence by expanding its hospitality services, constructing a 40-room hostel to generate revenue for core activities and future investments.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society will establish in-house, face-to-face fundraising teams and digital systems to build a reliable income stream from regular donors, reducing reliance on external funds.

The Mali Red Cross will strengthen its commercial first aid services through team expansion and product diversification, supporting financial stability.

The Red Cross Society of the Democratic Republic of the Congo will expand its Model Branch programme, building capacity through volunteer network growth and improved management.

Finally, the Burkinabe Red Cross Society will focus on income-generating initiatives, governance improvements, and volunteer engagement across provincial committees, building a robust base for sustainable humanitarian action.

In addition to the accelerator grants, the NSIA has awarded bridge grants to eight National Societies: the Afghan Red Crescent Society, Cameroon Red Cross Society, Ethiopian Red Cross Society, Ghana Red Cross Society, Iraqi Red Crescent Society, Mozambique Red Cross Society, Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Red Cross of Chad.

Most of these bridge grants aim at enhancing financial sustainability and resource mobilization through targeted business plans, infrastructure development, and capacity-building initiatives. Over half of these initiatives aim to improve organizational resilience by drafting plans for income-generating facilities, such as manufacturing first aid kits in Ethiopia, producing textiles for disaster preparedness in Iran, and opening a multidisciplinary training centre in Chad.

Additional efforts focus on building strategic partnerships and improving local fundraising, like in Mozambique, while some projects prioritize volunteer, youth and branch development, as seen in Cameroon and Iraq.

The NSIA Office extends its appreciation to the governments of Switzerland and Norway, and to the Norwegian and Netherlands Red Cross Societies, as well as the IFRC and ICRC, for their sustained partnership.

NSIA remains a key instrument for empowering National Societies to achieve sustainable development and lead locally driven humanitarian action. This commitment was underscored at the recent side event to the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, “Do More with Less in Fragile/Protracted Crisis Countries: Investing in National Society Development.”

The event convened a diverse audience of state representatives, National Societies, and partners, emphasizing the importance of supporting local action. As highlighted by the Uganda Red Cross Society, NSIA support has helped them navigate challenging conditions and achieve greater sustainability, demonstrating the impact of strategic, long-term investment.

For more information, please visit the NSIA webpage.