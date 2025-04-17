Uganda: Facts & Figures 2024

We have also interacted with the law faculties of several universities through national and regional moot court competitions and an IHL essay competition, besides delivering guest lectures to promote IHL teaching. We have also engaged closely with the Islamic Circles and organized a workshop on “IHL and Islam”.

As part of our Protection activities, we have continued to conduct visits to detention places and engage with detention authorities to ensure a humane treatment and dignified living conditions for detainees.

We have combined our resources with the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and continued to provide jointly Restoring Family Links services to help reconnect and reunify family members separated by armed conflicts in neighboring countries.

Our cooperation with the URCS aimed at developing and strengthening its capacity to provide quality humanitarian services, and ensuring greater coherence, coordination, and complementarity in the work of the three components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (RCRC) in Uganda.