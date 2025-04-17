Artificial intelligence in the military domain: ICRC submits recommendations to UN Secretary-General

Over the course of our history, the ICRC has played a significant role in the development of many of the IHL rules regulating the use of means and methods of warfare. The ICRC’s work related to the regulation of weapons, means and methods of warfare is always driven by an “effects-based” approach. This means that we assess the actual, or – in the case of new weapons, means or methods not yet used – the foreseeable effects of their use, both on civilians and combatants. We then raise our concerns regarding particular weapons, means and methods of warfare that pose legal or ethical challenges, or present other risks of harm to people affected by armed conflict.

The recommendations that the ICRC makes in this submission are in line with its long-standing mandate and practice of promoting respect for and the development of IHL, including its application to new technologies of warfare. This submission is intended to support States in ensuring that military applications of AI comply with existing legal frameworks and, where necessary, in identifying areas where additional legal, policy or operational measures may be required.