Aspyre Agency Donates Pet Supplies to Old Bridge Animal Shelter to Help Homeless Animals Find Forever Homes

Employees of Aspyre Agency proudly present their donation of pet supplies to the Old Bridge Animal Shelter, helping support the shelter’s mission to care for homeless animals in need. CEO Alexander Birnbach hosts a donation event at Aspyre Agency's office, bringing employees together to support their local community. The Old Bridge Animal Shelter is looking to find fur-ever homes for the dozens of animals that currently reside within the shelter.

Aspyre Agency had gathered an abundance of donations to help support the Old Bridge Animal Shelter this holiday season.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspyre Agency, a leading Marketing and Sales firm, has proudly announced a generous donation to the Old Bridge Animal Shelter , a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for local homeless and abandoned animals. The donation, which includes pounds of dry food, collars, training pads, cases of wet food, toys, and treats, will provide much-needed support to the shelter’s ongoing efforts to care for the animals in its care.“We are continuously looking for ways to give back to our community in some way. With the amount of pets we have in our business, we thought it would be perfect to give back to the ones who don’t yet have a home.” said Alexander Birnbach, CEO of Aspyre Agency. “As a company, we know how the holidays are all about giving and we wanted to give back to our community during a time of triumph. We may not be able to give those precious animals a home at this moment, but we want to keep their bellies full and their hearts full of joy until they can find their fur-ever homes!”The donation is part of Aspyre Agency’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. In addition to its business operations, Aspyre Agency is continuously looking for ways to participate in charitable efforts aimed at making a meaningful difference in the lives of local residents, animals, and the environment.The donations were dropped off at the Old Bridge Animal Shelter on Sunday, November 10th, 2024, where an Aspyre Agency representative met with staff, and learned more about the shelter's initiatives and the animals currently available for adoption. The representative also took a foster home application to spread the word on other available options to help provide a warm, comforting home for these animals in need.Aspyre Agency encourages others in the community to consider supporting local shelters and animal welfare organizations through donations, volunteering, or spreading awareness.For more information about Aspyre Agency and its community initiatives, visit Aspyreagency.com.

