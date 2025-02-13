Aspyre Agency Supports Local 5th Grade Class Trip Fundraiser by Purchasing Pies

Alexander Birnbach, Director of Operations, and Riya Hirpara, Assistant Director, showcasing the fundraising pies. Our Administrators were grateful to bring pies home to their families for the holiday season!

Aspyre Agency had taken efforts to help support the Madison Park's Elementary School 5th Grade Fundraiser for a class trip to Medieval Times.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspyre Agency a proud community partner, is excited to announce its support for the local 5th grade class trip fundraiser by purchasing pies to help raise funds for the students’ upcoming educational trip. In a commitment to supporting local education, the company has purchased 10 pies, which will directly contribute to the cost of the students’ trip.“We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful initiative to support our local students,” said Alexander Birnbach, Director of Operations of Aspyre Agency. “Investing in the education and experiences of our future leaders is something we value deeply, and we hope our contribution will help make this trip a memorable and enriching experience for the kids.”The fundraiser, organized by the Madison Park's Elementary School, aims to raise the necessary funds for the class to attend an exhilarating trip to Medieval Times. As part of the event, students and their families have been selling pies to generate funds, with family, friends, and local businesses like Aspyre Agency stepping in to offer support and show their commitment to the community."We were hoping to try and get some of our neighbors to buy some pies so our daughter could be able to go on this trip and enjoy this core memory with her friends. Then, Aspyre Agency told us they would purchase 10 pies from us and it covered her ticket, as well, as her friends" said a mother of a 5th grade student.The 5th grade class trip will provide students with the opportunity to provide them with a foundation for understanding history, society, and culture in an engaging and relatable way, offering them hands-on learning experiences outside the classroom.About Aspyre AgencyAspyre Agency is a leading marketing and sales company in East Brunswick, NJ, committed to supporting local communities and educational initiatives. By investing in the future of our youth, Aspyre Agency strives to make a positive impact through various charitable efforts and partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.