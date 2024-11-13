Southern Sky Brands Announces New Southern Sky Wellness Location in Hattiesburg

Southern Sky Wellness

HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Sky Brands announces the grand opening of a new Southern Sky Wellness location in Hattiesburg. The new location opens today, serving Hattiesburg, Oak Grove, Laurel, and the Pine Belt.The new Hattiesburg location of Southern Sky Wellness is located at 6152 US-98 West #20, Hattiesburg, MS 39402. The location can also be reached at 601-368-6818.The Hattiesburg location is the newest Southern Sky Wellness location, as Southern Sky Brands has eight other locations across Mississippi, from Pearl, Jackson, Vicksburg, Tupelo, Starkville, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis.With the new locations, Southern Sky Brands will bring its high standards and commitment to quality to the new locations. All dispensary locations will align with the Southern Sky Wellness flagship location in Pearl, MS, enhancing the customer experience, offering a more modern, welcoming environment and an expanded selection of premium products.Southern Sky Wellness’s flagship facility and the brand’s other facilities across the state offer a unique experience for patients unlike anything else currently available in Mississippi. Education menus are present in their locations, allowing patients to learn more about each product, its benefits, and proper use. Each patient also receives assistance from the highly-trained staff, offering informed recommendations. The new dispensaries boast an extensive selection of premium cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, and accessories to cater to various preferences and needs.The new location will feature a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the needs of medical cannabis patients. Customers can expect a wide variety of products, including flower, tinctures, edibles, topicals and more, all crafted with the same dedication to quality and consistency that Southern Sky Brands is known for."The new location in Hattiesburg represents more locations to serve the patients of Mississippi," said Stan Martin, VP of Southern Sky Brands. "With our recent acquisitions and new locations, we are bringing our wellness-focused approach to more communities. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and exceptional service to patients across the state."About Southern Sky Wellness:At Southern Sky Wellness Dispensary, education is at the core of everything. Southern Sky understands that the world of cannabis can be overwhelming and confusing, especially for those new to its benefits. That’s why the knowledgeable staff is dedicated to guiding patients through the cannabis experience. From understanding the different strains and consumption methods to discussing the potential benefits for various health conditions, Southern Sky Wellness is here to answer questions and provide clarity.About Southern Sky Brands:Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company, bringing modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. The brand's baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing, producing high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. Southern Sky Brands is proudly Mississippi made.

