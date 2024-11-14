Squirro CEO Dorian Selz Honored at 2024 Singapore Fintech Festival

The 2024 SFF FinTech Excellence Awards Ceremony Squirro CEO Dorian Selz's SFF FinTech Excellence Award 2024 Squirro CEO Dorian Selz

The Singapore FinTech Festival's Excellence Awards highlight outstanding contributions to the Singapore FinTech ecosystem

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirro, a global leader in AI-driven insights and analytics, is honored to announce that its CEO Dorian Selz has been awarded the prestigious Fintech Mentor Award at this year’s Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). Organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), the award highlights outstanding contributions to the financial technology industry.

Recognized as one of the world’s leading FinTech events, this year’s festival brought together over 900 speakers and tens of thousands of participants from around the world to focus on topics including opportunities and risks of AI in finance, next-gen cross-border transactions, and developing the FinTech talent of tomorrow.

Driving AI Adoption in FinTech

Present at the SFF for several years, Squirro continues to drive the adoption of precision-engineered AI and data analytics, addressing the evolving needs of financial institutions. Its enterprise GenAI platform enhances trust and transparency in AI applications, helping clients increase their productivity, augment their operational performance, and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory demands.

Their client base includes the European Central Bank – with whom Squirro developed the award-winning Athena NLP tool, designed to analyze vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, automatically identifying supervisory risks – as well as Deutsche Bundesbank, the Bank of England, and many others.

A Robust and Growing Presence in the Asia-Pacific Region

Moreover, Squirro’s subsidiary in Singapore has enabled the Swiss-based company to secure a robust and growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Through partnerships with prominent institutions such as Standard Chartered Bank and OCBC Bank, Squirro has established itself as a leading provider of AI-powered business insights in and around Singapore.

“We are proud to be part of Singapore's forward-looking FinTech ecosystem and to support our growing customer base in the APAC region,” says Dr. Dorian Selz. “Thank you to the entire Singapore Fintech Association team and the Monetary Authority of Singapore for the fantastic event and work you do! I am humbled and honored to have received the Fintech Excellence award.”

About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, combining human intelligence with powerful AI to transform enterprise operations at scale. With a relentless pursuit of accuracy and reliability, Squirro drives enterprise success by enhancing decision-making, driving innovation, and delivering measurable business value, especially in heavily regulated industries.

For more information, visit www.squirro.com

