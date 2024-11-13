Barakat + Bossa Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters in Coral Gables, Florida

L-R: Brian Barakat (Partner), Clara Salvai (CEO), Jocelyn A. Macelloni (Partner), and Giacomo Bossa (Partner)

Barakat + Bossa announces the grand opening of its new headquarters located at 201 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, Florida

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barakat + Bossa “B2B,” an internationally recognized, Chambers-ranked business law firm, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters located at 201 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, Florida. The firm marked this significant milestone with a Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Trustee & GEMs Reception and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, held on October 8, 2024 where partners Brian Barakat, Giacomo Bossa, Jocelyne A. Macelloni, and CEO Clara Salvai officially inaugurated the new space with a ribbon cutting.

Over 200 Chamber Trustees, firm clients, friends, and family gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion. In a special honor, the Chamber of Commerce presented Barakat + Bossa with a Proclamation, recognizing the firm’s contributions to the Coral Gables business community. Brian Barakat, a Past Chamber Chairman, expressed gratitude for the Chamber's recognition and the continued support from clients and colleagues. To view the Grand Opening Gallery, visit Grand Opening - Barakat + Bossa

"Our new office is a testament to our firm’s evolution, said CEO Clara Salvai. We are proud to remain here in the heart of Coral Gables, where it all began for us. This new headquarters reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier legal services, offering a state-of-the-art facility to better serve our clients and mentor the next generation of trial attorneys. We believe there is no greater investment in the future than fostering a highly skilled and dedicated team”

The new office features a sophisticated training room equipped with a built-in mock trial facility, designed to enhance Barakat + Bossa's renowned Incubator Program. This innovative program offers emerging law students unique, hands-on trial experience, often difficult to acquire in larger firms or traditional legal settings. Under the mentorship of seasoned litigators, participants gain exposure to essential elements of trial advocacy, including observation, case development, deposition proceedings, and direct and cross-examination. The Incubator Program provides a structured environment for law students to grow both personally and professionally, all while receiving competitive compensation.

ABOUT BARAKAT+BOSSA

Barakat + Bossa is a distinguished international and Chambers-ranked business law firm, where every partner is Florida Bar Board Certified in Business Litigation. With a team of international lawyers licensed to practice in the U.S., the firm prides itself on handling cases with a multicultural approach, offering services in multiple languages to ensure the utmost comfort for our clients. Since 2004, Barakat + Bossa has been safeguarding businesses and their owners through litigation and arbitration, with a focus on non-compete agreements, commercial litigation, partnership disputes, and corporate fraud. Our clients span Florida and various foreign jurisdictions in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information visit www.b2b.legal.

