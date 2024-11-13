Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s Housing Goals

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that purchase mortgages from lenders, package them into securities to be sold to investors, and guarantee the timely payment of those securities, charging fees in exchange for that guarantee. By law, the GSEs must allocate a share of their purchases to mortgages made to low-income families and certain underserved populations. The details of that allocation are described in directives known as housing goals.

In this report, the Congressional Budget Office analyzes how the GSEs achieve their housing goals by offering discounts on their standard fees for mortgages that meet the goals’ requirements and charging higher fees for mortgages that do not meet the requirements—a practice that is economically equivalent to a subsidy and tax policy.

CBO estimates that in fiscal year 2025, that policy will result in the following: