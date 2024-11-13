NSA Bahrain, NAVSEA Conduct Annual Oil Spill Response Training Exercise

The five-day exercise aimed to demonstrate SUPSALV’s readiness in deploying its Tier II and III spill response capabilities from the Emergency Ship Salvage Material (ESSM) base, and to increase the overall proficiency of all personnel involved in oil spill responses.

SUPSALV is responsible for providing offshore and salvage-related spill response equipment and expertise to Navy operational commands. SUPSALV procures, operates, and maintains spill response equipment through NAVSEA contracts. In order to comply with federally mandated training and drill requirements, the Navy elected to participate in the National Preparedness for Response Exercise Program (NPREP). SUPSALV is comparable to an oil spill response organization (OSRO) and must deploy its equipment in each region of responsibility. This exercise allowed NSA Bahrain to meet NPREP requirements for an equipment deployment exercise in the Bahrain region for 2024.

“Oil spills, in the absence of good planning and preparedness to combat them, have the potential to turn into serious disasters,” said Johnson Pereira, acting environmental division director, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “The SUPSALV Spill Response Training Exercise plays a major role in increasing our level of readiness and preparedness to combat oil spill incidents and mitigate its effects and the damage to the marine environment, and share our expertise and extend cooperation with host nation entities.”

The SUPSALV team, led by Robert McClellan, NAVSEA 00C26 Environmental Operations, NAVSEA, simulated various aspects of fuel-spill response, including containment, cleanup, environmental monitoring, and the promotion of health and safety measures.

“The ability to come out and put this equipment in the water and operate it is vital to readiness,” said McClellan. “There are so many issues in the maintenance cycle that can only be identified and addressed by using it in the field. Pairing that with the opportunity to coordinate with our other response partners, both on and off base, is what maximizes these events and ensures we are able to respond in a meaningful and effective way.”

In attendance were several host-nation agencies including Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO), APM Terminals, Royal Bahraini Naval Force, Ports and Maritime Affairs (PMA). Participants received a tour of the SUPSALV Emergency Ship Salvage Material (ESSM) facility where they received a briefing on the capabilities and overall functions of various salvage systems, and equipment including a command van, rigging van, salvage skimmer system van, oil containment boom van, high-speed skimmer support van, shop and firefighting system vans. Participants also observed an in-water demonstration of the SK0050 high-speed current buster and boom-handling boats along with the oil-containment boom in an operational-skimming configuration. The participating agencies were able to assess readiness and enhance their collective ability to mitigate environmental damage and protect public health.

"Exercises like this provide our personnel the sets and reps we need to respond to any situation we encounter from an environmental protection standpoint," said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. "The goal is to be ready for all potential contingencies, and by training to a high standard and maintaining open lines of communication with our host nation partners, we continually push towards that objective.”

NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.