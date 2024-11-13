Attorney General Jackley Urges Dismissal of Political Cases Against President Trump

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and 22 other Attorneys General are requesting Special Counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis end their political prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

“With the election over and President Trump returning to the White House, it is time to end political prosecutions,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The President must be able to do his job without the constant threat of prosecution.”

Special Counsel Smith has announced that he will drop his case. The States also ask that James and Willis end their prosecutions of President Trump.

Other Attorneys General on the letter to the three prosecutors are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

