Data Projections, Inc. Welcomes Luis Morales as New Account Executive for Texas

Luis Morales - New Data Projections Inc. Account Executive for Texas

DPI expands their team to help meet the needs of their clients.

Luis Morales’ addition to our team underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our clients in Texas.” — Kris Begnaud, Vice-President of Sales

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Projections, Inc. , a leading provider of audio-visual and collaborative communication solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Luis Morales as its newest Account Executive . With an impressive background in educational technology and partnership management, Morales brings well over 15 years of experience in building relationships and delivering impactful solutions to clients across Texas. He will focus on serving corporate and government clients, as well as working with key education accounts within the San Antonio and Austin corridor and West Texas.Morales’ extensive experience includes extended periods of time with two of the industries’ top interactive solutions manufacturers, focusing on specializing in interactive displays and facilitating strategic collaborations between hardware solutions and the clients’ end-users. Through these roles, Morales has developed a deep understanding of Texas’ interactive and collaborative technology and the unique needs of clients across the state, helping them leverage technology to create engaging and effective work and learning environments.“Luis Morales’ addition to our team underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our clients in Texas,” said Kris Begnaud, Vice President of Sales at Data Projections, Inc. “Luis’ proven ability to connect clients with solutions that enhance collaboration makes him a valuable asset for us as we continue to expand our impact in the San Antonio and Austin markets and beyond.”Data Projections, Inc. has been a trusted provider of audio-visual solutions for over 35 years, dedicated to supporting clients in Texas and beyond. The addition of Luis Morales to the team enhances Data Projections’ ability to provide personalized service and innovative solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of their clients.About Data Projections, Inc.:Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovative ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.