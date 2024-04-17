Data Projections Expands into West Texas with Opening of New Office in Lubbock
New office will help company grow and expedite its services to clients in the West Texas region.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 35 years, Data Projections, Inc. has provided the best audio visual solutions to its customers throughout Texas. The opening of their new office location in Lubbock, Texas will enable the company to provide even more localized service to its customers throughout the West Texas area.
“Throughout the years, we have diligently served our clients in West Texas, and we have built great partnerships. Now, we’re equipped to support our current clients while building new relationships without the concern for distance,” said Matthew Zaleski, President of Data Projections.
Data Projections currently serves over a thousand customers across Texas, but prior to the establishment of the Lubbock office, the company relied on its Dallas and Austin offices for supporting its clients in the West Texas region. Sometimes, even flying out resources from other offices to its West Texas clients. With the opening of the new Lubbock office, which includes a new warehouse and local service team, Data Projections can now offer clients all of its services more quickly and efficiently as it continues to grow partnerships in the area.
The opening of the Lubbock office embodies Data Projection’s goal to provide the best, high quality support throughout the lifetime of every audio visual project for its clients. From educational institutions to Fortune 1000 companies and government, the company can now craft creative and intuitive solutions directly for its clients in West Texas.
“Opening a branch of Data Projections in Lubbock gives us the opportunity to expand our services to new customers and grow our business in the region,” said Kalli Quisenberry, Regional Manager. “For me, it is particularly exciting as I get to return to my West Texas roots and still be a part of the Data Projections family.”
About Data Projections:
Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Lubbock, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovative ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes.
