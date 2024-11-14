Meadows Bank Ranks Among Nation's Top 20 U.S. Small Business Administration 504 Lenders for Fiscal Year 2024

Meadows Bank is a full-service community business bank committed to cultivating valued, loyal, and respectful relationships with their Banking Customer. Meadows Bank has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Pahrump, NV; Reno, NV and Phoenix, AZ with Loan Productions offices in California, Oregon and Utah.

Named No. 16 SBA 504 Lender in U.S., No. 1 in Nevada, No. 2 in Utah for fiscal year 2024

Our strong national ranking, along with our top positions in Nevada and Utah, reflect our commitment to supporting small businesses, which are the backbone of our local and national economies.” — Cal Regan, President, Small Business Lending Division at Meadows Bank

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meadows Bank has achieved multiple significant milestones in its commitment to supporting small businesses across the region and nation. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has ranked Meadows Bank the 16th SBA 504 Lender nationwide for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Additionally, the bank has been named the No. 1 SBA 504 Lender in Nevada and No. 2 in Utah for fiscal year 2024.These achievements underscore Meadows Bank’s dedication to fostering economic growth and job creation through its continued participation in SBA lending programs, particularly the SBA 504 loan program. This program provides small businesses with long-term, fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets that promote business growth, supporting local economies and entrepreneurship.“We are incredibly proud of these accomplishments,” said Cal Regan, President, Small Business Lending Division at Meadows Bank. “Our strong national ranking, along with our top positions in Nevada and Utah, reflect our commitment to supporting small businesses, which are the backbone of our local and national economies. By leveraging SBA programs, we’ve been able to provide crucial financing that helps businesses expand, create jobs, and drive economic development in our communities.”Meadows Bank’s success in SBA lending is attributed to its experienced team of lending professionals and their deep understanding of the unique needs of small businesses in Nevada, Utah, and across the nation. The bank’s commitment to these programs has resulted in millions of dollars in financing for small businesses across various industries.“These achievements are a testament to our team’s hard work and our bank’s mission to serve our local communities,” added Regan. “We remain committed to building on this success and continuing to serve as a trusted financial partner for small businesses throughout our region and beyond.”For more information about Meadows Bank’s SBA lending programs, please visit www.meadowsbank.bank About Meadows BankMeadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, NV by several prominent Southern Nevada residents. Their collective vision was to focus on what’s good for the people of Las Vegas, which would naturally lead to strengthening the local economy. They wanted to provide a full suite of lending and deposit products and services for the business community and citizens of the area, while also providing meaningful support to the community. Ultimately, their goal was to begin in Southern Nevada and expand to provide the same resources and support to Northern Nevada and Arizona as well, fostering continuous development and evolution of this territory into one of the best regions to live and work in the entire country.Now, more than 15 years later, their legacy is thriving. Meadows Bank has successfully grown to $1.2 billion in assets, with branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Pahrump, NV; Reno, NV and Phoenix, AZ with Loan Productions offices in California, Oregon and Utah. Today, Meadows Bank is a full-service community business bank committed to cultivating valued, loyal, and respectful relationships with their Banking Customer, while consistently delivering the highest quality business banking products and services available anywhere. For more information on the bank and its products and services, please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank

