Governor Mills Ceremonially Swears In Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill

Governor Mills Ceremonially Swears in Chief Justice Stanfill

Joined by members of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, lawmakers, and others at the Blaine House, Governor Janet Mills today ceremonially swore in Valerie Stanfill as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

“Chief Justice Stanfill has had a remarkable career, spanning public service, private practice both in law firms and as a sole practitioner, academic instruction, and service on both the District and Superior Courts,” said Governor Mills. “She has earned her reputation as an exceptionally smart and capable jurist with special skills, rising to meet the challenges of difficult, controversial, and precedent-setting cases. Highly respected by her colleagues and courageous throughout her career, Chief Justice Stanfill has proven herself worthy of leading the Judicial Branch of Maine State government.” “I very much appreciate the trust and confidence Governor Mills, the Maine State Senate, and the people of Maine have placed in me,” said Chief Justice Stanfill. “I can imagine no greater honor, calling, privilege or responsibility than serving as Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court in this great state we are so fortunate to call home. I promise I will serve with the utmost integrity and commitment to the administration of justice in the State of Maine.”

Governor Mills nominated Stanfill to serve as Chief Justice on May 10, 2021. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and the Maine State Senate voted unanimously to confirm Stanfill on June 1, 2021 and June 3, 2021, respectively. Governor Mills swore in Stanfill as Chief Justice during a private ceremony in the Cabinet Room on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Prior to serving as Chief Justice, Stanfill served on the Maine Superior Court presiding over Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties, a position to which Governor Mills nominated her. Prior to that appointment, she served on the Maine District Court from January of 2007 to February of 2020. Justice Stanfill was first nominated to the District Court by Governor John Baldacci and renominated by Governor Paul LePage.

Prior to serving the State of Maine in the Judicial Branch, Chief Justice Stanfill worked as Acting Director of the Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic and as Visiting Clinical Professor of Law at the University of Maine School of Law, following a lengthy and successful career in private practice.

She has served as the Chair of the Judicial Branch Advisory Committee on Domestic Violence and Protection Orders and as a member of the Maine Commission on Domestic and Sexual Abuse, the Judicial Branch Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, and the Maine Domestic Homicide Review Panel. She has also served as a volunteer mock trial coach for Lewiston High School.

Chief Justice Stanfill, 63, graduated Magna cum Laude from the University of Maine School of Law and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. She lives in Wayne.

Chief Justice Stanfill is Governor Mills’ third appointment to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Associate Justices Catherine Connors and Andrew Horton were nominated by the Governor in 2020 and confirmed unanimously by the Legislature.

She is the second woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Maine’s history.