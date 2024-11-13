Governor Mills and Commissioner Lambrew Applaud Supreme Court Decision Upholding ACA

Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Jeanne Lambrew released the following statements today after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the California v. Texas case challenging the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Simply put, for many people across Maine and the nation, the Affordable Care Act has been a life-saver,” said Governor Janet Mills. “That’s why in Maine, we expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act on day one of my Administration. As a result, nearly 78,000 more Maine people have access to affordable health care. These are people who are able to visit their doctor or pick up a prescription at the pharmacy without having to worry they won’t be able to afford it. These are people who can stay healthy and contribute to our economy and the success of our state. In Maine, we care about the health of our people, and I’m glad to know the Affordable Care Act will continue to be around to help us with that. I encourage Maine people to visit CoverME.gov by August 15 to explore their health coverage options.” “With this ruling, protections for people with pre-existing conditions, affordable health insurance, lower prescription drug costs through Medicare, and many other consumer benefits will continue,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Maine people can take advantage of even more affordable high-quality coverage thanks to a special enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace. Now is the time to sign up or review your plan -- visit CoverME.gov to learn more.”

Today’s ruling preserves coverage for nearly 230,000 Maine people with pre-existing conditions, nearly 78,000 people with health insurance through MaineCare expansion, and over 60,000 people with private HealthCare.gov plans who often receive financial assistance that makes their plans affordable. Additionally, under the ACA nearly 340,000 Maine people with Medicare have preventative benefits like coverage for an annual wellness visit and help paying for prescription drugs.

The law is also crucial to the health of Maine people who lack health insurance. Last year, roughly 105,000 or 8 percent of Maine residents were uninsured, about 30,000 fewer people than in 2009 before the law was implemented.

This summer, consumers have a special opportunity to take advantage of new savings through the American Rescue Plan. In response to the loss of jobs and health insurance due to COVID-19, the Biden Administration extended a special enrollment period for HealthCare.gov plans through August 15, 2021. Additionally, the American Rescue Plan increased tax credits available to lower monthly premiums.

More than 3 million uninsured people are estimated to be newly eligible for these health care coverage savings. In Maine, this includes 16,300 uninsured residents who are newly eligible for tax credits and 2,200 uninsured residents newly eligible for silver plans that carry a $0 monthly premium. So far, more than one-third of consumers nationwide have signed up for a plan for $10 or less per month.

Consumers already with Marketplace coverage can access new savings or change their plan during the Special Enrollment Period as well. If they remain with their current insurance company, any out-of-pocket payments from 2021 will be carried over toward the new plan deductible. All three health insurance companies offering individual coverage in Maine have implemented this flexibility to ensure that Maine people can fully benefit from the new federal financial assistance.

Additionally, beginning in early July, consumers eligible to receive unemployment compensation for any week during 2021 may get additional savings when enrolling in new Marketplace coverage through HealthCare.gov or updating their existing Marketplace application.

Since the American Rescue Plan does not specifically address health insurance costs for small businesses, Governor Mills has also proposed to use $39 million in the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to create the “Small Business Health Care Cost Relief Program.” This program would provide small businesses and their workers with $50 per worker per month in short-term financial relief from rising health insurance premiums as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enrollment in MaineCare expansion, which Governor Mills initiated on her first day in office, has increased by over 32,000 (more than 70%) during the pandemic, ensuring that low-income residents have access to vital health care. The Federal government pays 90 percent of the cost of this coverage.

If you’re not sure what coverage you qualify for, visit CoverME.gov or call Consumers for Affordable Health Care at 1-800-965-7476 to learn more about affordable options through both MaineCare and HealthCare.gov. Maine people are eligible for insurance through MaineCare if their annual income is less than $17,236 for a single person or $29,435 for a family of three. Eligible Maine people may enroll in MaineCare at any time of year.