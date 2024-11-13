Governor Mills Applauds University of Maine System for Holding Tuition Flat for Maine Students

June 25, 2021

Increased funding in the Governor’s budget proposal helped UMS hold tuition steady for Maine students despite pandemic losses

Governor Janet Mills released the following statement today after the University of Maine System (UMS) Board of Trustees voted to hold tuition rates flat for Maine students thanks in part to increased funding in the Governor’s budget proposal:

“This is a welcome step forward in keeping public higher education affordable for Maine students and ensuring that our university system remains the best bargain for anyone looking to advance their skills, credentials, and careers,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I am glad that the increase in my budget proposal helped the Board of Trustees to hold the line on expenses for Maine students, and I thank them, Chancellor Malloy, and UMS administration for this important work.”

Governor Mills’ budget increases State funding to the University of Maine System by three percent – or approximately $6 million – in the upcoming Fiscal Year. The Governor has also proposed $20 million to increase the maximum award offered through Maine State Grant Program from $1,500 to $2,500. The program provides need-based grants to Maine undergraduate students to help with the cost of higher education.