Governor Janet Mills Signs, Vetoes Bills

Governor Mills has signed the following bills into law:

Governor Mills has vetoed the following bills:

Veto messages from Governor Mills to the Legislature may be viewed by clicking on the corresponding bill links above.

Governor Mills continues to review bills enacted by the Legislature. The Governor’s Office will announce action on remaining bills in the coming days.

To date this session, Governor Mills has signed 428 bills and vetoed 14. All of Governor Mills’ veto messages can be viewed here.

